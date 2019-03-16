Home

GILBERTSON, Gordon Bruce. Royal New Zealand Navy, Service Number: 9116. Born 14th February 1928. Died peacefully on 13th March 2019 at St. Margaret's Hospital, Te Atatu Peninsula, aged 91. Beloved husband of Beryl. Father of Carol, Peter and Debbie. Pop of Eliza, Josh, Monique, Jade, Zane, Ben, Sam, Emma and Luke. He will forever be in our hearts. Private cremation has been held according to his wishes. A remembrance will be held at a future date.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 16, 2019
