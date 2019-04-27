|
PULLEN, Gordon Airey. On 22nd April 2019, aged 60 years. Taken too soon. Dearly loved husband of Melanie. Loved son, brother, father, grandfather and friend. A Service for Gordon will be held at 2.30pm on Tuesday 30th April 2019 at Maunu Crematorium Chapel, Cemetery Road, Maunu, Whangarei. Memorial donations to North Haven Hospice, PO Box 7050, Tikipunga 0112, Whanagrei. All communications to the "Pullen Family "C/- PO Box 8043 Kensington, Whangarei 0145
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 27, 2019
