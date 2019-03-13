|
|
|
MISTRY, Gopalbhai Dullabh. Passed away peacefully on 12 March 2019, surrounded by family. Dearly loved husband of Kamla Ben. Beloved children Yogesh, Kaushik, Bharat, Daksha, grandchildren and great-granddaugher. A service will be held at Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton, on Thursday, 14 March 2019 at 11:30am. All communications to the Mistry family C/- PO Box 5264, Hamilton or email [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019
