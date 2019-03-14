MARTIN, Gloria Vance (nee Valentine). 1917- 2019. Passed peacefully on 12 March 2019 - 101 years old. Dearly loved wife of the late James (Jim). Cherished mother of Brian, Noeline, Alan, Wayne, Stephen, and much-loved mother-in-law to Margaret, Margaret and Fred. Adored grandmother (Nana) to Karen, Lynne, Joanne, Laurel, Sheree, Shaun, Christopher, Jason, Amy and Sara. Precious Great-Gran to her 19 great-grandchildren. The family would like to give heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the staff of Radius Lexham Park Care, (Katikati) for their care and compassion in making mum comfortable during her last months. Until then Gloria had been living in Point Wells for the past 42 years. She will leave a gap in our lives and will be forever in our hearts. A celebration of her life will be held in the RSA Katikati, Henry Road, on Monday 18th March at 11.00am. All communications to Martin Family, C/- Noeline Boyle, 3 Brookby Pl, Katikati 3129.







Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 14, 2019