Gloria Jean SWAIN

Gloria Jean SWAIN Notice
SWAIN, Gloria Jean. Passed away after a short illness on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Middlemore Hospital. Beloved and cherished wife of Barry. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Jeff and Kim, Dave and Ange, Rob and Karyn. Precious Nana of Lydia and Damien, Hannah, Jessie, Jake, Matt and Logan and Great Nana of Zeak. "We love you so much and will miss you" Messages to the family c/o Grahams Funeral Services, West Street, Tuakau 2121 Phone: 09 236 8919 Please contact Grahams for service details.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 20, 2019
