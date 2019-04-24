Home

Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
ROBERTSON, Gloria Hermoine. On 22nd April, 2019 passed away peacefully at Waitakere Hospital, aged 94 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Keith. (Formerly of Redwood Park Swanson, and Huia). Loved mother of Jackie, Margaret and Arnold. Dearly loved Grandma of Aaron, Garrick, Vaughan, Darryl, Robert, Grant, Daniel, Haidee and Hugh, and loved Great Grandma of 17 great grandchildren. Words are few, thoughts are deep, memories are forever. A service for Gloria will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Friday, 26th April, 2019 at 12:30 p.m, the funeral then leaving for the Waikumete Cemetery. All communications to the Robertson family C/- the above Funeral Home.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019
