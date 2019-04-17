|
MITCHELL, Gloria Elizabeth (nee Preen). It is with sadness that we announce that Gloria passed away Monday 15 April (suddenly) surrounded by her family, in her 91st year. Loved wife of the late Alan Mitchell and remembered by her children Barry and Barbara, Peter and Kimberly, Mark and Annie, Tony and Julia, and Jayne and Paul Kiely, her 13 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Her funeral will be held at Eastcliffe Retirement Village, 217 Kupe Street, Orakei on Thursday 18 April at 2pm. Messages can be sent to 303 St Heliers Bay Road, St Heliers, Auckland 1071. State of Grace East 09 5270366
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 17, 2019
