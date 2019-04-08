Home

Gloria Beverley (Steed) EKLUND

Gloria Beverley (Steed) EKLUND Notice
EKLUND, Gloria Beverley (nee Steed). Our adored Mum Gloria passed away on April 6th 2019, peacefully at home in the hands of her daughter Carley and son Kurt. Adored daughter of Elsie Gail and the late Owen Steed, and sister of Mary, Sharron, Jaime, Jane, and Gaydene. Cherished Aunty to all her nieces and nephews. "An inspiration to all who knew her." A celebration of Gloria's life will be held at Waihi Motor Camp, 6 Waitete Road, Waihi on Friday April 12th at 1.30pm. Donations in Gloria's memory may be left at the service for Bosom Buddies.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 8, 2019
