PARKER, Glenys Marguerite (nee Winnard). Born February 3, 1932. Affectionately known as Glen, passed away peacefully at Cromwell House, Auckland, on Thursday 11th April, 2019. Cherished daughter of Dorothy and Gilbert Winnard (late). Dearly loved wife of William (Bill) Parker (late). Beloved Mum, survived by her family and respective spouses, Nikki and David (Australia), Marguerite (Kim), Leon, Tracy and Glyn. Loving Nana to Jasmine, Allanah, Kati and Lauren (Australia). Sister of Bruce (late) and Sister-in-law of Margaret, Auntie to Julie and Mark. Mum, your lovely smile lit up lives, and the comfort you so freely offered, uplifted many. Be at Peace. Private Ceremony. Communications to: [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 13, 2019
