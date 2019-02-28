Home

Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Glenn Gary (Tommo) THOMPSON

THOMPSON, Glenn Gary (Tommo). On 26 February 2019 passed away peacefully at Waitakere Hospital, aged 64 years. Dearly loved Dad of Steven (deceased), Michael, Glenn and Joshua, loved Pop of Damien, Thayd, Tyler and Addison, loved brother of Susan (deceased), Wayne (deceased), George and Alan, and ex-husband of Rhonda. Till we meet again. Dad will be lying in state at Whitney Street, New Windsor. A Service for Tommo will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Saturday 2 March 2019 at 12.30pm. All communications to Glenn, phone 027-268-0002.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 28, 2019
