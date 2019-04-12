Home

POWERED BY

Services
Te Awamutu Funeral Services
570 Alexandra St
Te Awamutu , Waikato
07-871 5131
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenda HENDERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenda Phyllis (Phyllis) HENDERSON

Notice Condolences

Glenda Phyllis (Phyllis) HENDERSON Notice
HENDERSON, Glenda Phyllis (Phyllis). Passed away peacefully with her family beside her on 11th April 2019, aged 98 years. Wife of the late John Brydon Henderson. Loved mother of the late Robin, Ann and John Crichton, Sally and John Steele, Lesley and Bruce Clow, Alan and Brenda. Little nana to many grandchildren and great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Thank you to Te Ata for the loving care given to mum. A Funeral Service for Phyllis will be held at St John's Anglican Church, Arawata Street, Te Awamutu on Monday, 15th April 2019 at 1pm followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimers Waikato would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to the Henderson family, P O Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840. Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.