DAWSON, Gladys Merle Bruce (Merle). Passed away peacefully in Taupo on the 20th February 2019 in her 90th year. Much loved wife of Gordon, much loved mother of Graham and Ross, Loving grandmother to Hilton. A service to celebrate Merle's life will be held at The Founders Chapel of Remembrance, 117 Rickit Street Taupo on Wednesday the 27th February 2019 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimers NZ Po Box 11-288 Manners Street Post Shop, Wellington would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Communications to Merle's family C/- PO Box 940 Taupo. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 22, 2019
