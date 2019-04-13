Home

Gladys Hilda (nee Wedlock) (Holly) MORTON

MORTON, Gladys Hilda (Holly) (nee Wedlock). Teacher, writer, traveller and lover of life. Born London 27 July 1930, died Takapuna 1 April 2019. Daughter of Albert and Edith May Wedlock, sister of Enid, Doris and Brian. Loved wife of Rob, treasured mother and mother-in- law of Hilary and Glenn, Kim and Hank, Helen and Gerard. A wonderful nana to Billy Raoul, Alex, Robbie and Leon. Holly made New Zealand her home and embraced life here to the full. She was loved for her vitality and adventurous spirit. A celebration of Holly's life has been held. The Morton family can be contacted at 84 St David Street, Lyttelton 8082.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 13, 2019
