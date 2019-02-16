|
DI MAIO, Giuseppe (Joe). Passed away peacefully at St Kilda Care Home. Beloved father and father-in-law of Carina and Hugo, Angelina and David, Giovanni and Harriet, Mario and Hope and Antonia and Steve. Cherished Nonno of Beccy, Jess, Bella, Luca, Matteo, Valentina, Lorenzo, Edie, Evita and Nina. "Chi si volta, e chi si gira, sempre a casa va finire" "No matter where you go or turn, you will always end up at home" A Requiem Mass for Giuseppe (Joe) will be held at St Peter's Catholic Church, Anzac Street, Cambridge, on Thursday, the 21st of February 2019 at 11:00am, followed by the burial at The Hamilton Park Lawn Cemetery. Donations to Parkinson's New Zealand would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to The Di Maio Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 16, 2019
