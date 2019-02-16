Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grinter's Funeral Home
3 Hallys Lane
Cambridge, Waikato
07-827 6037
Resources
More Obituaries for Giuseppe DI MAIO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Giuseppe (Joe) DI MAIO

Notice Condolences

Giuseppe (Joe) DI MAIO Notice
DI MAIO, Giuseppe (Joe). Passed away peacefully at St Kilda Care Home. Beloved father and father-in-law of Carina and Hugo, Angelina and David, Giovanni and Harriet, Mario and Hope and Antonia and Steve. Cherished Nonno of Beccy, Jess, Bella, Luca, Matteo, Valentina, Lorenzo, Edie, Evita and Nina. "Chi si volta, e chi si gira, sempre a casa va finire" "No matter where you go or turn, you will always end up at home" A Requiem Mass for Giuseppe (Joe) will be held at St Peter's Catholic Church, Anzac Street, Cambridge, on Thursday, the 21st of February 2019 at 11:00am, followed by the burial at The Hamilton Park Lawn Cemetery. Donations to Parkinson's New Zealand would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to The Di Maio Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.