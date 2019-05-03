Home

More Obituaries for Gillian GRIMWOOD
Gillian (nee Earley) (Jill) GRIMWOOD

Gillian (nee Earley) (Jill) GRIMWOOD Notice
GRIMWOOD, Gillian (Jill) (nee Earley). Jill passed away suddenly at home on Thursday 30th April 2019. Dearly loved wife and soulmate of Geoff. Loved mother of Angie and Lisa, and mother in law of Gyuri. Adored Nanny Jill of Damian and Sam, and Ella. Loved daughter of Belle and the late Cliff, sister and sister in law of Gary and Vanessa, aunt of Michaela and Melanie, and cousin of Patricia. Sister in law of Donald and Trish and their families. A service to celebrate Jill's life will be held at the chapel of Forrest Funeral Services, 39 Riverside Road, Orewa on Monday 6th May 2019 at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations being made to the Hibiscus Coast Salvation Army, 32 Greenview Lane, Red Beach, or they may be left at the service.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 3, 2019
