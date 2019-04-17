|
|
|
COTTER, Gerard John (Judd). On 13 April 2019.The world has lost a wonderful, generous, kind and funny man who will be so missed by us all. The fabulous Uncle Juddy and amazing brother. Colin and Marie's beautiful boy and special friend to so many. A celebration of his life will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Tuesday 23 April at 3.00 pm, followed by private cremation. This will be a celebration of Judd's life, so wanted are smiles, jeans, tee shirts and laughter, are the order of the day. No flowers please they make Judd sneeze.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 17, 2019
