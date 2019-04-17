Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerard COTTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerard John (Judd) COTTER

Notice Condolences

Gerard John (Judd) COTTER Notice
COTTER, Gerard John (Judd). On 13 April 2019.The world has lost a wonderful, generous, kind and funny man who will be so missed by us all. The fabulous Uncle Juddy and amazing brother. Colin and Marie's beautiful boy and special friend to so many. A celebration of his life will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Tuesday 23 April at 3.00 pm, followed by private cremation. This will be a celebration of Judd's life, so wanted are smiles, jeans, tee shirts and laughter, are the order of the day. No flowers please they make Judd sneeze.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.