WILSON, Gerald Brian. Suddenly passed away on Sunday 17th March 2019, aged 62. Dearly loved husband of Elaine. Loved father of Sally, Shaun, and Barnaby. Loved son of the late Brian and Yvonne, and Polly Wilson, loved brother and brother in law of Brendon and Rosie and Yolande Hastings, and loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews. A Service for Gerald will be held at the Leamington Primary School Hall, 249 Lamb St, Cambridge on Saturday, 23rd March 2019 at 11:00 am followed by burial at the Leamington Cemetery. Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 20, 2019
