TINDALL, Georgea Margaret (nee Ormiston). Passed away peacefully, aged 90 years. Beloved wife of Bob for nearly 70 years. Cherished mother of Stephen and Anne and loved mother-in-law of Margaret. Affectionately known as Mama T, she was the devoted Grandmother and Grandmother-in-law, of Liz and Marcus; Rob and Osh; Kate and Vincent; Jeremy; Ben and Anita, and the adored Great-Grandmother of Amelia (daughter of Liz,) Sasha, Rose, Ellie and Toby (children of Rob and Osh) and Step-Great- Grandmother of Isaac and Noah. Grateful thanks to the doctors and nursing staff of North Shore Hospital and Harbour Hospice North Shore for your exemplary care. Georgea's life will be celebrated at St Peter's Church, 11 Killarney Street, Takapuna on Thursday 14th March at 11.00, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice North Shore. PO Box 331129, Takapuna, 0740 All communications to The Tindall Family, P.O Box 31244, Milford, 0741
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 11, 2019
