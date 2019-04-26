|
|
|
DRIVER, George Washington. Born 29 July1941 in Savusavu, Fiji. Passed peacefully at his home in Gisborne, surrounded by family and friends on 25th April 2019. Beloved father of John, Martin (deceased), George (deceased), Marty (deceased), Isaac, Hale, Frieda and George Jnr. Fiji Poppa to Meredith, Bridget, Jaana, Halle and Joe. Huge thanks to all the carer's, hospital staff & hospice. George will lie at 98 Lytton Road, Gisborne until his funeral at 10:30am, Monday 29th April at SDA Church, 7 Victoria Road, Gisborne followed by burial at Taruheru Cemetery, Nelson Road, Gisborne. Evans Funeral Services Ltd. FDANZ www.evansfuneral.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More