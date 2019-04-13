Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hope Family Funeral Services
4 Keenan Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07-543 3151
Resources
More Obituaries for George MCCONNELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Thomas MCCONNELL

Notice Condolences

George Thomas MCCONNELL Notice
MCCONNELL, George Thomas. Passed away peacefully at home on 9th April 2019, aged 81. Dearly loved husband of the late Judy. Loved partner of Anne. Much loved Dad of Jo Clement, Robyn and the late Steve Dean, Marty and Lisa, and Sal and Warren Brown. Cherished Pa of 12 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. A celebration of George's life will be held at Olive Tree Cottage, 247 Joyce Road, Tauranga at 2pm on Wednesday, April 17.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices