MCCONNELL, George Thomas. Passed away peacefully at home on 9th April 2019, aged 81. Dearly loved husband of the late Judy. Loved partner of Anne. Much loved Dad of Jo Clement, Robyn and the late Steve Dean, Marty and Lisa, and Sal and Warren Brown. Cherished Pa of 12 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. A celebration of George's life will be held at Olive Tree Cottage, 247 Joyce Road, Tauranga at 2pm on Wednesday, April 17.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 13, 2019
