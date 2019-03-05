|
|
|
SNOWSILL, George. (Reg. No. 204105, RNZASC) On March 3, 2019, passed away peacefully at Wesley Care, Christchurch, in his 92nd year. Loved father and father- in-law of Lorraine and Mark (Whakatane), and a loved grandfather and great- grandfather. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late George Snowsill, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Service for George will be held in the Wesley Care Chapel, Marble Wood Drive, Harewood on Wednesday, March 6, at 1.30pm, followed by interment in Avonhead Park Cemetery.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More