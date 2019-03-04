Home

George SNOWSILL

SNOWSILL, George. On March 3, 2019, passed away peacefully at Wesley Care, Christchurch, in his 92nd year. Loved father and father- in-law of Lorraine and Mark (Whakatane), and a loved grandfather and great- grandfather. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late George Snowsill, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Funeral details to follow.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 4, 2019
