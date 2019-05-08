|
BROWN, George Seymour (Burt). Born 5 August 1923. Died peacefully on 2 May 2019, aged 95. Loved father of Mark and Julian, also Grandson Alex. Brother of Bill and sister Mary. Husband of wives Faith, Naomi and Christine. A celebration of a long life lived well will be held at All Souls Chapel at Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Rd, Meadowbank at 11.30am on Monday 13 May 2019. Special thanks for exemplary care given to Burt by the nurses of Hospital 2 Sir Edmund Hillary Village. State of Grace East 09 527 0366
Published in The New Zealand Herald from May 8 to May 9, 2019
