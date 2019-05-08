Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for George BROWN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Seymour (Burt) BROWN

Notice Condolences

George Seymour (Burt) BROWN Notice
BROWN, George Seymour (Burt). Born 5 August 1923. Died peacefully on 2 May 2019, aged 95. Loved father of Mark and Julian, also Grandson Alex. Brother of Bill and sister Mary. Husband of wives Faith, Naomi and Christine. A celebration of a long life lived well will be held at All Souls Chapel at Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Rd, Meadowbank at 11.30am on Monday 13 May 2019. Special thanks for exemplary care given to Burt by the nurses of Hospital 2 Sir Edmund Hillary Village. State of Grace East 09 527 0366
Published in The New Zealand Herald from May 8 to May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.