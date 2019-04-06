Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beth Shan Funeral Directors
PO Box 439
Napier, Hawke's Bay
06-835 9925
Resources
More Obituaries for George MOYLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Raymond (Ray) MOYLE

Notice Condolences

George Raymond (Ray) MOYLE Notice
MOYLE, George Raymond (Ray). Passed away peacefully on April 5, 2019, aged 81 years. Much loved husband of Jean and loved Dad of Terry, Lynley, Brendan, Gareth and Erinna. Adored Poppa of 13 grandchildren and 3 great- grandchildren. A grateful thanks to the staff at Atawhai Rest Home. Family and friends are invited to a service of Ray's life to be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Wednesday, April 10 at 10.30am, followed by private cremation. Messages to the Moyle Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.