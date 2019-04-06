|
MOYLE, George Raymond (Ray). Passed away peacefully on April 5, 2019, aged 81 years. Much loved husband of Jean and loved Dad of Terry, Lynley, Brendan, Gareth and Erinna. Adored Poppa of 13 grandchildren and 3 great- grandchildren. A grateful thanks to the staff at Atawhai Rest Home. Family and friends are invited to a service of Ray's life to be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Wednesday, April 10 at 10.30am, followed by private cremation. Messages to the Moyle Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 6, 2019
