ROYAL, George Grey (Caud). Born September 10, 1929. Passed away on April 16, 2019. Dearly loved husband of Joy (deceased), father of Matarae, Mark, Jonathan, Paul, David, Bob (deceased), Sheri-Ann and Rachel, grandfather to all his grandchildren and great grandchildren. We laid his ashes to rest at Waimango on Saturday 20th April and as we held karakia, the late afternoon sun shone directly upon him, the sea was calm and soft breezes blew across the whenua that he loved.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 27, 2019
