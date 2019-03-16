|
|
|
PAINE, George Edward. Passed away peacefully at Wailato Hospital in his 99th Year. Beloved husband of Peg. Much loved and loving father of Barry and Pam, Colleen and Hutsun, Denies and the late Neil, Michelle and Ken. Grandfather of 7 and great grandfather of 7. A for George will be held in Rangiura Home & Hospital, Putaruru on Monday 18 March 2019 at 1pm. All communications to c/- the Paine family, 6 Tamihana Street, Matamata 3400 .
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 16, 2019
Read More