DENNING-KEMP, Geoffrey. Passed away very peacefully on 10 April 2019 aged 98years. Darling husband of the late Margaret, much loved father and father-in-law of Jocelyn and Peter, Kathryn (deceased), Rose and Richard, Anthea and Lyle, Howard, Martin (deceased) and Grandpa to 10 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. A humble, principled and practical man of faith. Our grateful thanks to the staff at Erin Park hospital for their tender care of Geoff over the past 4 years. A celebration of Geoff's life will be held in Manurewa Bible Church, 84-86 Maich Road, Manurewa on Wednesday 24 April at 1.00pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 13, 2019
