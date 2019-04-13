Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Funerals
88 Great South Rd
Auckland , Auckland
09-267 2530
Resources
More Obituaries for Geoffrey DENNING-KEMP
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geoffrey DENNING-KEMP

Notice Condolences

Geoffrey DENNING-KEMP Notice
DENNING-KEMP, Geoffrey. Passed away very peacefully on 10 April 2019 aged 98years. Darling husband of the late Margaret, much loved father and father-in-law of Jocelyn and Peter, Kathryn (deceased), Rose and Richard, Anthea and Lyle, Howard, Martin (deceased) and Grandpa to 10 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. A humble, principled and practical man of faith. Our grateful thanks to the staff at Erin Park hospital for their tender care of Geoff over the past 4 years. A celebration of Geoff's life will be held in Manurewa Bible Church, 84-86 Maich Road, Manurewa on Wednesday 24 April at 1.00pm.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.