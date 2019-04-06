|
PENNEY, Geoffrey Arnold (Geoff). Service Number 16287. Of Whitianga. Passed away peacefully, in the arms of his Daughter, on 29 March 2019, aged 76 years. Much Loved Dad and Stepdad of Murray, Sheree, David and their Families. Beloved Grandad of Dannielle, Kim, Lisa, Karli, Gracie and Van. Great Grandad to Tahlia, Noah, Annabelle and Avayah. A Memorial Service to celebrate his life will be held at The Mercury Bay Club in Whitianga at 3pm on 13th April 2019. "On the Road Again" Dad, the adventure continues.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 6, 2019
