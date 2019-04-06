Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Geoffrey PENNEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geoffrey Arnold (Geoff) PENNEY

Notice Condolences

Geoffrey Arnold (Geoff) PENNEY Notice
PENNEY, Geoffrey Arnold (Geoff). Service Number 16287. Of Whitianga. Passed away peacefully, in the arms of his Daughter, on 29 March 2019, aged 76 years. Much Loved Dad and Stepdad of Murray, Sheree, David and their Families. Beloved Grandad of Dannielle, Kim, Lisa, Karli, Gracie and Van. Great Grandad to Tahlia, Noah, Annabelle and Avayah. A Memorial Service to celebrate his life will be held at The Mercury Bay Club in Whitianga at 3pm on 13th April 2019. "On the Road Again" Dad, the adventure continues.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.