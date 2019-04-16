|
AMOS, Geoffrey Allan Lindsay. Passed away on 12 April 2019, aged 77 years at Auckland City Hospital. Loved husband of Jeosephine, respected father and father- in-law of Greg and Deb and Rebecca and James, grandfather of Greer, Briar, Lily and Harrison and brother of John and Susan. In keeping with Geoffrey's wishes a private cremation has been held. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron (Dinghy Locker), 181 Westhaven Dr, Westhaven Marina on Sunday 28 April at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Geoffrey's name to The Rotary Club of Taveuni Island, Fiji. (RNZWCS Westpac account 03 1702 0192208 02 Ref RC Taveuni RIP Geoffrey). All communications to Sibuns Funeral Directors, 582 Remuera Road, Remuera, Auckland.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 16, 2019
