THOMSON, Gavin. On the 12th April 2019, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. Dearly loved husband of Pog, treasured father and father in law of John and Angela, Fiona and Roy, and loving grandpa to Natalie, Jade, Maeve and Bryce. We will miss you dearly. A funeral service will be held in the Main Chapel of Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive Henderson on Monday 15th April at 3pm. In lieu of flowers please send a donation to the North Shore Hospice.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 13, 2019
