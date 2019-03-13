Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary BROUGH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Robert BROUGH

Notice Condolences

Gary Robert BROUGH Notice
BROUGH, Gary Robert. On 11 March 2019, peacefully at North Shore Hospital. Soulmate of Janet and loved husband of the late Janet. Much loved father of Raymond and Chris, Denise and Bruce, Belinda and Rick, Michael and Susan and sorely missed by his many grandchildren and great grandchildren also step children Carol, Deidre and Colin. Loving brother of Dennis (deceased), Sue and Diane. A service will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Friday 15 March at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated https://auckland-northland.cancernz.org.nz/how-to-get-involved/make-a-donation/donate-now/



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.