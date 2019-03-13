|
BROUGH, Gary Robert. On 11 March 2019, peacefully at North Shore Hospital. Soulmate of Janet and loved husband of the late Janet. Much loved father of Raymond and Chris, Denise and Bruce, Belinda and Rick, Michael and Susan and sorely missed by his many grandchildren and great grandchildren also step children Carol, Deidre and Colin. Loving brother of Dennis (deceased), Sue and Diane. A service will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Friday 15 March at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated https://auckland-northland.cancernz.org.nz/how-to-get-involved/make-a-donation/donate-now/
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019
