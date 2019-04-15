Home

POWERED BY

Services
Squire Funeral Services
36 Rankin Street
Kaikohe, Northland
09-405 2616
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary FRANKLIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary John FRANKLIN

Notice Condolences

Gary John FRANKLIN Notice
FRANKLIN, Gary John. Passed away at home on 12th April 2019 after a short illness. Dearly loved husband of Paula. Inspiring and amazing father of Chris, Linda and Nicky. Father in law of Penny Sue, Harry and Glenn. Best Poppa of Candace, Leah, and Haley; Abbey, George, Ollie, and Daniel; Sara, Jessie, and Kate. "He will be missed so much" Gary's funeral service will be held at Christ Church, 1 Church Street, Russell, tomorrow, Tuesday 16th April 2019, at 11am. Followed by a private cremation. All communications to C/- Franklin Family P O Box 77, Kaikohe, 0440. Thank you to Hospice and Home Support North for their wonderful care. Squire Funeral Services Kaikohe / Kawakawa
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.