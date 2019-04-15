|
|
|
FRANKLIN, Gary John. Passed away at home on 12th April 2019 after a short illness. Dearly loved husband of Paula. Inspiring and amazing father of Chris, Linda and Nicky. Father in law of Penny Sue, Harry and Glenn. Best Poppa of Candace, Leah, and Haley; Abbey, George, Ollie, and Daniel; Sara, Jessie, and Kate. "He will be missed so much" Gary's funeral service will be held at Christ Church, 1 Church Street, Russell, tomorrow, Tuesday 16th April 2019, at 11am. Followed by a private cremation. All communications to C/- Franklin Family P O Box 77, Kaikohe, 0440. Thank you to Hospice and Home Support North for their wonderful care. Squire Funeral Services Kaikohe / Kawakawa
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 15, 2019
Read More