Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gary BAIRD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Ernest BAIRD

Notice Condolences

Gary Ernest BAIRD Notice
BAIRD, Gary Ernest. Passed away peacefully on Thursday 18 April 2019 at Saint Joan's Hospital, aged 78. Beloved husband of Claudia, adored father of Shelley and Dave, and David and Yolanda, and special grandfather to Ryan, Holly, Ethan and Ashley. A celebration of Gary's life will be held at Newstead Cemetery Chapel on Friday 26th April 2019 at 11am All communications to be addressed to the Baird family c/o Simply Cremations PO BOX 10356 Te Rapa Hamilton
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.