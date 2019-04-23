|
BAIRD, Gary Ernest. Passed away peacefully on Thursday 18 April 2019 at Saint Joan's Hospital, aged 78. Beloved husband of Claudia, adored father of Shelley and Dave, and David and Yolanda, and special grandfather to Ryan, Holly, Ethan and Ashley. A celebration of Gary's life will be held at Newstead Cemetery Chapel on Friday 26th April 2019 at 11am All communications to be addressed to the Baird family c/o Simply Cremations PO BOX 10356 Te Rapa Hamilton
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 23, 2019
