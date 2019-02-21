|
WOOD, Gary Adrian. Passed away peacefully at Rotorua Hospital, with his wife (and best friend) by his side. Loved brother of Clive and father of Jody Anderson. Gary was very much loved and will be missed by all the family and friends. He was always the light of any gathering and always got people talking. A private cremation has taken place at the Rotorua Crematorium. All correspondence to the family c/o Osbornes Funeral Directors PO BOX 926 Rotorua.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 21, 2019
