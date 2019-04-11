|
|
|
EVANS, Gareth Haskell Guy (Guy). 8 July 1931 - 7 April 2019 Passed away peacefully at home, Wakefield. Dearly loved and caring husband of Mabel. Much loved father and father-in- law of Kay & Mike Adams, Brian Evans and Lesley Stronach, Pam & George Baigent. Loving Grandad to Jason and Jogita Adams, Nicholas Adams (dec), Carmeron, Caitlin Evans and Craig Baigent. Loving Great- grandad to Ahlia Baigent. Much loved brother-in-law to Stan and June Patching (Takaka). Loved Uncle of neices and nephews. The family would like to thank the Wakefield Health Centre, district / hospice nurses and his carers for his care over the last few months. A private cremation has been held with family. A memorial service for Guy will be held on 29 April 2019 at 1.30pm, at the Wakefield St Johns Worship Centre. Waimea Richmond Funeral Directors N.Z.I.F.H. www.wrfs.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 11, 2019
