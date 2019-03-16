|
|
|
BAILEY, Gail Katherine (nee Treloar). Passed away peacefully on 14th March 2019. Loved wife of Graham, loving mum of Terri, Dean, Gavin, and Bruce. Mother-in-law to Steven, Michelle, and Rachel. Known as Katie to her grandchildren she was adored by them all, Deanne, Jamie, Dane, Sam, Lauren, Liam, Jake, Nico, Jackson, Georgia, and Ruby. Dearly loved sister of Susan, Bruce, and Lesley. Mum touched many hearts and will be missed by all who came across this special lady. "You will be sadly missed by all." A service to celebrate Gail's life will be held in the Chapel at Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Road Papatoetoe, Auckland on Wednesday 20th March 2019 at 11am. 35 Wellington Street, Howick Ph 534 7300
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 16, 2019
