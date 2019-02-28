|
|
|
MANAWAITI, Fredrick Alexander Francis (Fred). Passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Tuesday the 26th of February 2019; aged 68 years. Adored and loved by Jan for the past 41 years. Loved dad of the late Carlton, and sorely missed by his best fur-child Jese. "Love lives beyond" Fred will be laying, surrounded by whanau at Marae-Roa Marae, corner of State Highway 12 and Waiotemarama Gorge Road, Hokianga from Thursday afternoon, until his service on Saturday the 2nd of March at 10:00am, followed by interment at the Pakanae Urupa. All communications to Fountains: 09-298 2957
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 28, 2019
