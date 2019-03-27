|
ROSCOE, Frederick John (Fred). Passed away peacefully after a short illness on the 24th of March, 2019 at Waitakere Hospital, in his 90th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Kath, loved father and father-in-law of Petula and Brian, Howard and Sheila, Floyd (deceased), and Julie, Marisa and Mike, cherished Poppa of 14 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Peacefully sleeping. A private family service will be held on Friday the 29th of March, 2019.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 27, 2019
