COPEMAN, Frederick George (Fred). 11 March 26 - 02 April 19 (93yrs) Passed away Peacefully in Omokoroa. Beloved husband of Thelma (dec). Loving Dad of Bruce, Sylvia (dec), Ian, June & Linda. Grandfather of 11 & Great Grandfather of 11 beautiful kids Life time contributor & volunteer to many organisations Recipient of H.C.C Civic Award. A great life to be remembered. A celebration of Fred's life will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home on Tuesday, 9 April at 1.30pm followed by a private cremation. All communications to the Copeman family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019
