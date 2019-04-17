|
|
|
APPLEYARD, Frederick George (Fred). On 15th April, 2019 passed away peacefully at Edmonton Meadows Rest Home, in his 89th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Olive, loved stepfather of Dale Cosson, and loved grandfather of Angela and Richard Neill and their children. Together again. A service will be held in the Garden Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Monday, 29th April, 2019 at 1.30 p.m. the funeral then leaving for the Swanson Cemetery. All communications to the Appleyard family C/- the above Funeral Home.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 17, 2019
