Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick APPLEYARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick George (Fred) APPLEYARD

Notice Condolences

Frederick George (Fred) APPLEYARD Notice
APPLEYARD, Frederick George (Fred). On 15th April, 2019 passed away peacefully at Edmonton Meadows Rest Home, in his 89th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Olive, loved stepfather of Dale Cosson, and loved grandfather of Angela and Richard Neill and their children. Together again. A service will be held in the Garden Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Monday, 29th April, 2019 at 1.30 p.m. the funeral then leaving for the Swanson Cemetery. All communications to the Appleyard family C/- the above Funeral Home.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.