Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forrest Funeral Services
8 Glen Rd
Browns Bay, Auckland
(09) 479 5956
Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick GRAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick Allen GRAY

Notice Condolences

Frederick Allen GRAY Notice
GRAY, Frederick Allen. Passed away peacefully on Wednesday the 24th of April at Aria Gardens Albany loved and loving husband of Edna ( Bonnie ) devoted and loving father and father-in-law of Steve and Julie JaniceTattam (Brisbane) and stepdad of Nick and Emma Diggle and Carolyn and Mike Reid loving pop and poppa of 13 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and two great great-grandchildren. he will be sadly missed by all. the family would like to extend there grateful thanks to the staff of Aria Gardens for their loving care of Fred. A service to celebrate Fred's life will be held at the Chapel of Forrest Funeral Services, 8 Glen Road, Browns Bay on Saturday 27th April 2019 at 1pm.



logo

logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.