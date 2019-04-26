|
|
|
GRAY, Frederick Allen. Passed away peacefully on Wednesday the 24th of April at Aria Gardens Albany loved and loving husband of Edna ( Bonnie ) devoted and loving father and father-in-law of Steve and Julie JaniceTattam (Brisbane) and stepdad of Nick and Emma Diggle and Carolyn and Mike Reid loving pop and poppa of 13 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and two great great-grandchildren. he will be sadly missed by all. the family would like to extend there grateful thanks to the staff of Aria Gardens for their loving care of Fred. A service to celebrate Fred's life will be held at the Chapel of Forrest Funeral Services, 8 Glen Road, Browns Bay on Saturday 27th April 2019 at 1pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 26, 2019
