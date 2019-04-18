|
|
|
BUTT, Fred. Passed away peacefully on the 17th of April 2019. Dearly loved husband of Mollie. Dearly loved father of Michael and Marie, Terry and Ceri, Ricky and Denise, and Natalie and Klaus. Dearly loved Poppa to 9 Grandchildren and 7 Great Grandchildren. Will be sadly missed. A funeral service will be held at The Surf Club at Muriwai, 100 Jack Butt Lane, Muriwai Regional Park, Muriwai Beach on Tuesday the 23rd of April 2019 at 1.30 p.m.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 18, 2019
