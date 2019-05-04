|
CHAPMAN, Fraser Glanville Baden. Peacefully, at The Booms Care Home, Thames (surrounded by his loving family), on 20th April 2019; aged 87 years. Cherished Dad of Stephen and Donna, Myles and Marion, and Greg. Much loved Poppa of Tyler, Cory, and Elliot. A celebration of Fraser's life will be held at the Thames Sailing Club, 701 Tararu Road, on Saturday 11th May at 1pm. Messages to: 335 Matatoki Road, RD1 Thames 3578. Phone 021 08612593.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 4, 2019
