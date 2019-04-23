|
CHAPMAN, Fraser Glanville Baden. Peacefully, at The Booms Care Home,Thames (surrounded by his loving family), on 20th April 2019; aged 87 years. Cherished Dad of Stephen and Donna, Myles and Marion, and Greg. Much loved Poppa of Tyler, Cory, and Elliot. At Fraser's request, a private cremation has taken place. A celebration of Fraser's life will be held at The Thames Sailing Club on a date to be advised, in the NZ Herald. Messages to: 335 Matatoki Road, RD1 Thames 3578. Phone 021 08612593.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 23, 2019
