van KUYK, Frans Henri (Frank). With family present, Frank died peacefully at Jean Sandel Retirement Village on Sunday. 3 June 1930 - 7 April 2019, aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Anne for 58 years. Loving father and father-in-law of Peter and Kristine (Auckland), Joan Banks (Auckland), and former father-in-law of Greg Banks (Auckland), Paul and Lisa. Dearly loved Opa of Rebecca (Bex), Mike Banks, Esther and Steven, and Oliver Banks. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of the late Riet and Jan van der Heuvel, Wim, Jopy and Frits van der Zanden (Dunedin), Dorie, Jan and Greet (Tilburg), Peter and Mieke (deceased) (Tilburg), Hans (The Hague), Marjati and Joop Overmaars (Weesp), Dirk and Alison Rinckes (Waikanae), the late Jan Rinckes (Christchurch), Hilary and the late Andy Wilson (Auckland). Loved uncle to his nephews and nieces in New Zealand and The Netherlands. Messages can be sent to the Van Kuyk Family, c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. The family acknowledge the wonderful care shown to Frank by the staff at the Emergency Dept. and Ward 2A at Taranaki Base Hospital, and the staff at Jean Sandel Retirement Village. Donations in lieu of flowers to Taranaki Rescue Helicopter https://taranakirescue.org.nz A service for Frank will be held in the chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon St. East, New Plymouth on Sunday 14th April 2019 at 1.30pm. Private cremation to follow.







Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 9, 2019