WILLIS, Frank William. Born October 24, 1927. Passed away peacefully on 2nd May 2019 at Amberlea Rest Home, Algies Bay, aged 91 years. Much loved husband of Yvonne. Loved father of Debbie and father in law of Daryl. Cherished Gandad of Melissa and Brooke. You will be so missed, but you are out of pain now. Forever in our hearts. The Funeral Service will be held in the Garden Chapel at Morrisons Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Wednesday 8th May 2019 at 2 pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 4, 2019
