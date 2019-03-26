|
BERTERA, Frank Lorenzo. 81 passed away on 22nd March 2019 at Somervale, Mount Maunganui. Taken too soon by cancer. Dearly loved husband of Janice Bertera. Loving father of Karen and David Broadley, Louise and Brett Tate, Joanne and Graeme Akroyd, Leanne Pirie, Stuart and Ruth Pirie- Marsters. Dearest Poppa of Alexandra, Logan, Jacob, Liam, Caitlin, Holly, Stella Rose, Samuel and Eva- Mae. Much loved brother of Raymond and Christine Bertera from Frosaham, Cheshire. Heartfelt thanks to the staff of Somervale Retirement Home, Mount Maunganui. Funeral to be held at : The Olive Tree Cottage 247 Joyce Rd, Pyes Pa at 1pm on Wednesday 27 March.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 26, 2019
