BERTERA, Frank Lorenzo. 81 passed away on 22nd March 2019 at Somervale, Mount Maunganui. Taken too soon by cancer. Dearly loved husband of Janice Bertera. Loving father of Karen & David Broadley, Louise & Brett Tate, Joanne & Graeme Akroyd, Leanne Pirie, Stuart & Ruth Pirie- Marsters. Dearest Poppa of Alexandra, Logan, Jacob, Liam, Caitlin, Holly, Stella Rose, Samuel and Eva- Mae. Much loved brother of Raymond & Christine Bertera from Frosaham, Cheshire. Heartfelt thanks to the staff of Somervale Retirement Home, Mount Maunganui. Funeral to be held at : The Olive Tree Cottage 247 Joyce Rd, Pyes Pa at 1pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 25, 2019
