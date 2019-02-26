Home

Frank Claud HOLMES

Frank Claud HOLMES Notice
HOLMES, Frank Claud. On February 21, 2019 aged 83 years at Shona McFarlane Rest Home, Lower Hutt. Loved husband of the late Pauline. Beloved father of Jayne and Gail. Father in law of Stan and Trevor. Cherished Poppa of Bridget and Erica. Loved brother of the late Roger and Margaret. A service to celebrate Frank's life will be held in Kingswood, cnr of King and Cairo Streets, Upper Hutt, on Thursday 28 February 2019 at 10.00am, followed by burial at Taita Cemetery. Gee and Hickton FDANZ www.geeandhickton.co.nz 04 566 3103
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 26, 2019
