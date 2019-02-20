Home

POWERED BY

Services
Waterson's Funeral Services
6 Tamihana St
Matamata , Waikato
07-888 8632
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank WARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Brian (Brian) WARD

Notice Condolences

Frank Brian (Brian) WARD Notice
WARD, Frank Brian (Brian). Died peacefully at Rangiura Rest Home, Putaruru. 6th August 1924 - 18th February 2019. Aged 94. Beloved husband of the late Joan. Dearly loved father and father in law of Raewyn and Andrew, Judi and Dave, Allen and Jay, Garth (deceased). Loved Grandfather of Janine, Bevan, Hayden, Dan, Jonny, Stevie, Natalie, Amie, Doug and Matty. Beloved great-grandpa to all his great grandchildren. A service to celebrate the life of Brian will be held in St Aidan's Presbyterian Church, Overdale St, Putaruru, Friday, the 22nd of February, at 1pm, followed by the burial at The Tirau Cemetery.In lieu of flowers donations to Rangiura Rest Home and Hospital would be most appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications c/- the Ward family to 6 Tamihana St, Matamata.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.